Cloud Wars – IBM vs Microsoft vs Google vs Amazon IaaS

In my previous blog post I did a short overview of the different cloud vendors, a bit about their focus areas and also a bit about strengths and weaknesses. The blogpost can be found here –>http://bit.ly/2CrBgZA .In this post I want to focus more on IaaS and the offerings surrounding it, first I want describe a bit about each vendor and then ill go into a bit more comparison and also include the price/performance factor here as well and end it with some focus on automation functionality and additional services.

IBM:

As mentioned in my previous blogpost, IBM with its Softlayer capabilities has had extremely focus on bare-metal, with the addition on traditional IaaS and also with the extended partnership with VMware, they can also provide vCloud Foundation package (which also is a prerequisite package for VMware HCX) or just plain ESXi with vCenter deployment. On the bare-metal options we can choose between hourly or monthly pre-configured servers or customize with single to quad processing solutions that range from 4 to 72 cores. We can also order bare-metal servers with dedicated GPU offerings such as K2, K80, M60, P100). One of the cool features in terms of pure IaaS is that they offer pure Block storage as an option as well, using iSCSI or just plain file storage using NFS which also is an option. In terms of scale ability they can only offer up to 56 cores and 242 GB RAM for a single virtual machine which is a lot smaller then most offerings in Azure, Google and AWS. IBM like AWS and Azure also offers pre defined instances sizes which can be used and when setting up an instance you can also define what kind of network connectivity you want to have, by default you get 100 mbps uplink and private connectivity which is free, but if you want to up it to 1 GB you need to pay a cost. The main issue is that of all much of the concepts such as availability zones and other options for HA is not an option in IBM compared to GCP, AWS and Azure.

Via Marius Sandbu.

IT Blog by Marius Sandbu
Marius Sandbu (@msandbu on Twitter), works as an Cloud Architect at Exclusive Networks/BigTec in Norway. Primary focusing on Software defined datacenter solution and how they integrate with end-user computing technology and also works alot with cloud solutions like Microsoft Azure. Marius is also an Microsoft MVP, Veeam Vanguard, VMware vExpert and is also the author of many Citrix NetScaler books and shares his thought and ideas about technolgy on his blog.

          Close

          Share this video