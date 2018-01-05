Looking back and 2017 there has not been as much activity as I’ve planned on my blog and one of the main reasons for this is because I have been quite caught up in work. Again one of the main reasons is because my work takes me back and forth between multiple products, platforms and customer cases. It can be from a DevOps project on Azure, to IoT project on GCP to a DR solution on IBM and a HPC setup on AWS. So after plunging into most of these platforms I’ve decided to start my blog with 2018 on some fresh perspectives on the major cloud platforms and focus on their strengths and weaknesses. So this post will reflect my personal experiences with the platform and showing some of the core capabilities, since one of the most frequent questions I get at work is “Where do I start? and why should I choose X over Y?”

I like to compare Cloud Platforms to cars. Most of them can drive you from Place A to B, but all models have different exterior and comfort levels and maybe seven seats in the car, and some have a faster and stronger engine. So the point is that most platforms provide most of the same services, some have a better quality, different prices and different options. So like for instance all the four vendors provide a simliar form of Cloud orchestration language such as Cloud Deployment Manager, Azure Resource Manager, Cloud Formation and IBM Cloud Schematics

So let us start of this post series with an overview of the four major cloud platform on the market. (Also note that I’ve been part on the technical comparison on the major cloud platform on whatmatrix.com which you can see here

–> https://www.whatmatrix.com/comparison/Public-Cloud-Platforms#) and ill get back into a more technical comparison on part two of this blog series and focus a bit more into some different levels such as IaaS/Bare-Metal, Identity, PaaS, Bigdata & IoT, ML and Containers.

Read the entire article here, Cloud Wars IBM vs Microsoft vs Amazon vs Google – Part 1 Overview

Via Marius Sandbu.