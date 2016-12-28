Cloud Storage Trends Survey – SoftNAS Virtual Storage Solutions
Recently, SoftNAS®, Inc. decided to put out a quick survey about Cloud Storage trends. In return, for responding to the survey, all the participants were entered into a completely random drawing for one of five Amazon.com gift cards – each gift card was valued at USD $100.Well, we are happy to report that the level of survey responses was even more than our expectations!
The SoftNAS team is thankful to everyone that took the time to respond to the survey, as all your answers will help SoftNAS in continuing our development of leading edge products – especially in the areas of data orchestration, data movement and data management.
via the fine folks at SoftNAS
