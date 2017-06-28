Cloud Management Tools – #AWS Session Video
AWS has management and automation capabilities to support organizations in the earliest stages of cloud adoption to organizations with some of the largest at-scale workloads. Come learn about the native AWS Cloud deployment, monitoring and management tools. We’ll discuss how to deploy a standardized infrastructure with Cloud Formation and OpsWorks, how to view the current configuration state of your AWS resources with AWS Config, how to manage EC2 instances and prevent configuration drift with EC2 Systems Manager, and how to investigate “what happened” with CloudTrail. We’ll also show ways to monitor the performance of your workloads with CloudWatch and discuss ways CloudWatch can be leveraged to increase overall performance.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
