Cloud is not the Future….It is the Now!

Cloud is not the Future….It is the Now!
Are you using cloud infrastructure in your organization? If you are not using the cloud to deliver applications or IT services today, you will be soon.

Cloud services are not the future…they are the now. Enterprises of all sizes are embracing cloud services for many reasons. One key driver is the ability to immediately access computing power, storage, and database services without the need or overhead of setting up or adding to a datacenter. This could mean a faster time to value when delivering IT services. And for many companies, it is advantageous to put infrastructure services in their operational budgets rather than what previously would have been a capital expense.

Each quarter, IDC (International Data Corporation) updates their Worldwide Quarterly Cloud IT Infrastructure Tracker report. In the latest version published this month, they forecast that in just three years, spending on public and private cloud infrastructure will surpass that of traditional datacenter spending, a concept that would have been unheard of not too long ago.

