There are many aspects of cloud computing CIOs and IT managers should consider when deciding to add cloud services to their infrastructure. Cost, security, performance, availability, and reliability are some common key areas to consider. Another criterion that has been added to the list recently is cloud scalability and cloud elasticity.

Many have used these terms interchangeably but there are distinct differences between scalability and elasticity. Understanding these differences is very important to ensuring the needs of the business are properly met.

Scalability vs. Elasticity

The purpose of elasticity is to match the resources allocated with actual amount of resources needed at any given point in time. Scalability handles the changing needs of an application within the confines of the infrastructure via statically adding or removing resources to meet applications demands if needed. In most cases, this is handled by scaling up (vertical scaling) and/or scaling out (horizontal scaling). In addition, scalability can be more granular and targeted in nature than elasticity when it comes to sizing.

Read the entire article here, Cloud Elasticity vs Cloud Scalability: What’s the difference?

via the fine folks at Turbonomic!