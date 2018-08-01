Home Applications Cloud Discovery and the nuts & bolts of Citrix Cloud and Horizon Cloud

0
VDI workstation virtualization is a common approach for corporate desktop and application access, and it allows IT to centralize information in the corporate datacenter.  These approaches allow for some key business benefits, with the biggest being mobility. Users can work from anywhere and at anytime, allowing for a great amount of flexibility of work teams.  There are of course many other reasons to commit to a VDI strategy, and if you are interested in learning more we covered it here.

Now let’s add a twist to this conversation, one in which we consider what it means to deploy VDI in the cloud.

Why Cloud?

In order to get VDI to the cloud, your organization would need to first justify moving to the cloud.  Moving data to the cloud is an organizational decision that often involves many people, including your security team.  To help simplify some of this, here are some of the primary strategic and technical reasons that organizations move some or many of their workloads to the cloud.

Immediately after the commitment is made to move certain workloads to the cloud, these topics should be part of the conversations you have with your cloud providers.  Not all cloud providers are created equal, and if the above items cannot be met by a vendor, you may want to shop around a bit more.

Via the fine folks at ControlUp.

ControlUp
ControlUp Smart-X Software Solutions Ltd. The designer and developer of ControlUp – A Super Console for TS and VDI providing a powerful real time performance grid with extensive management capabilities. Established in 2009, by a team of IT experts who have been active in the field of Server Based Computing and System Administration for more than a decade, Smart-X innovative software solutions solve some of the most complex and common problems faced by System Administrators in every industry.

