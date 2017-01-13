Cloud disaster recovery models: planning and testing

Modern enterprises know that disasters are a fact of life. They also understand that disasters come in many shapes and sizes and lead to varying degrees of Availability loss and impact on business continuity. Because major wide-scale disasters occur way less often than smaller disasters from within a data center, it’s also important to plan and test cloud disaster recovery models for smaller disasters that can happen at VM, guest OS or application levels.

Because disasters can lead to revenue, productivity and reputation loss, it’s important to understand that having cloud-based backup is just one piece of the business continuity and Availability puzzle. Here at Veeam, we empower our cloud and service providers to offer services based on Veeam Cloud Connect backup and replication. However, the planning and testing of what happens once disaster strikes is ultimately up to either the organizations purchasing the services or the services company offering DRaaS (Disaster Recovery as a Service) and business continuity wrapped around backup and replication offerings.

Why it’s important to plan

In theory, planning for a disaster should be completed before selecting a product or solution. In reality, it’s common for organizations to purchase cloud DR (disaster recovery) services without an understanding of what needs to be put in place prior to workloads being backed up or replicated to a cloud provider. Concepts like recovery time and recovery point objectives (RTPO) need to be understood and planned so, if a disaster strikes and failover has occurred, applications will not only be recovered within SLAs, but also that data on those recovered workloads will be useful in terms of its age.

via the fine folks at Veeam Software