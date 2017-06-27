Cloud Computing: Moving Desktops to the Cloud

Cloud desktops are here already!

After years of promise, last year was a banner year for Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS).

In January 2016, Citrix led the trend with its Citrix Cloud message at Citrix Summit. Later in 2016, Citrix announced a partnership with Microsoft to replace Azure RemoteApp and their direct support in XenApp and Xen Desktop for both AWS and Azure. Amazon, VMware, and Azure all made Desktop-as-a-Service announcements in 2016. And in August, Gartner stated that they expect that by 2019, 50% of new VDI users will be deployed on DaaS platforms.

Despite all the new vendor capabilities, most organizations have decided to put off DaaS, planning one last refresh of their on-premises desktops and VDI infrastructure.

Why are organizations putting off cloud computing (DaaS)?

via the fine folks at Ivanti.