For IT organizations, cloud computing can dramatically impact not only technical infrastructure but also skill sets, processes and operations—often in unanticipated ways. In fact, cloud computing is fundamentally changing how both IT and businesses “get things done”. More than just a technology, cloud is now THE core business platform for all digital enterprises.

Most successful organizations today are leveraging multiple cloud solutions from multiple cloud providers. It’s now a multi-cloud world. The implications of the rapid and inexorable shift to a multi-cloud reality are still emerging. This creates potential for confusion and uncertainty over the best way to leverage various cloud environments to transform IT, to drive competitive differentiation, enhance customer satisfaction and unlock business value.

In this paper we explore how multi-cloud is accelerating digital transformation and outline Dell EMC’s perspective on the implications cloud brings for three significant areas.

Read the entire article here, Cloud Computing Is the next Business Platform: What This Means for Your Organization

