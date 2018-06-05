Cloud Citrix Virtual Apps Desktops Service Azure Control Plane Access Layer

Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops Service on Azure (Part 1) — Understanding the Control Plane and Planning the Access Layer

Rabindranath Tagore, the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, said in his book Stray Birds: “Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky.” While this great writer has little relationship to “The Cloud,” as we know it, I could not find his quote more appealing. Probably because I am a geek and I love everything around cloud technologies. And, as you probably know by now, public cloud utilization is increasingly becoming more common. In Citrix Cloud Success, we see many customers wanting to deploy their Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktop Service in combination with Microsoft Azure. In order to “add color to our sunset sky,” I’d like to share with you some lessons learned in the field while helping customers implement their environments – and hopefully make your life a little easier when deploying your own!

In part one of this three-part blog series, I will talk about the Citrix Cloud Control Plane, Resource Locations, and Access Layer considerations.

The Citrix Cloud Control Plane

In order to understand and properly plan which components you need to deploy in Microsoft Azure, you want to make sure you understand which components Citrix manages for you as part of the Apps and Desktops Service. As opposed to traditional on-premises environments, where you need to manage ALL of the components, we will manage the following components for you:

