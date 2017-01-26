Home Cloud Computing Cloud Backup Customization

Cloud Backup Customization

Cloud Backup Customization
Cloud is a viable option for many use cases, including but not limited to storage, critical workload management, disaster recovery and much more. And as we have covered in our previous concerns related to this series, it can also be made secure, reasonably priced, and migration can be simplified. We found one of the major cloud concerns in last year’s end user survey to be customization. Let’s dive into where customization and the cloud meet.

How customizable is the cloud?
In order to get the most out of their cloud investment, businesses need to be able to tailor the cloud to their exact needs. And even though cloud customization seems to be a concern, there is a general consensus in the IT community that the cloud is customizable. And when you consider the premise of AWS, Azure and other IaaS offerings that allow you to customize services specifically to your needs from day zero, it’s easy to see why. The cloud and customization seems to go hand-in-hand in some respects. Customization is a key component when it comes to the ability to configure cloud security. Being able to customize your cloud environment to meet exact compliance needs depending on what industry you are in, or in which region or country your data resides, makes customization a vital capability within cloud.

