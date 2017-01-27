Cloud and Object storage are in your future, what are some questions?
IMHO there is no doubt that cloud and object storage are in your future, what are some questions?
Granted, what type of cloud and object storage or service along with for work or entertainment are some questions.
Likewise, what are your cloud and object storage concerns (assuming you already have heard the benefits)?
Some other questions include when, where for different applications workload needs, as well as how and with what among others.
Keep in mind that there are many aspects to cloud storage and they are not all object, likewise, there are many facets to object storage.
Recently I did a piece over at InfoStor titled Cloud Storage Concerns, Considerations and Trends that looks at the above among other items including:
Read the entire article here, Cloud and Object storage are in your future, what are some questions?
via Greg Schulz.
