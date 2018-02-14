The move to the cloud and cloud adoption will effect many working in IT, as an moderator on the TechNet forum for Education and Certification I see many questions on what certification to acquire to be ready for the demand on Cloud specialists.How should you invest your time and money to be ready for the coming years and what certification will customers and employers most likely ask when they recruit for Cloud related jobs?

Cloud adoption is now in a transition and hybrid period and this is very likely to remain so for several years. Not all services/data/functionally can be moved to Cloud. Some things will never move to the cloud for security, compliance or legacy reasons.

There still is a lot of legacy running in on-premise datacenters and Hybrid solutions where you only move those parts of the IT landscape to the cloud that make as sense is in most cases the only working solution for now to keep the legacy parts running.

Looking at certification the transition and hybrid period causes a few challenges. You need to remain certified on the on-premise version for your area of expertise and you need to be ready for the Cloud based version of your area of expertise.

Read the entire article here, Cloud and Certification – dannyvandam.net

Via Danny van Dam