Citrix Performance Monitoring Solutions

What leaves visibility gaps and demands higher levels of time and expertise from IT professionals? Having different consoles for application code visibility vs. IT infrastructure management. The convergence of application and infrastructure monitoring offers significant opportunities to drive IT transformation using IT service management, DevOps and/or a combination of both.

Watch this on-demand webinar, ‘Closing the Visibility Gap | How to Combine Application & Infrastructure Monitoring to Accelerate IT Transformation’, the first of a ‘shift-left’ series that will highlight how you can meet the emerging requirements across both the ITSM and DevOps lifecycles.

In it, John Worthington, Director of Product Marketing for eG Innovations, will help you discover how to:

Get a baseline of monitoring in an IT transformational context based on ITSM and DevOps

Find out how converged application and infrastructure visibility can help accelerate IT transformation efforts with ITSM, DevOps or both

Understand how monitoring can accelerate cultural change and accelerate IT value delivery to the business without flying blind

Presenter:

John Worthington, Director of Product Marketing at eG Innovations

Watch the ‘Closing the Visibility Gap | How to Combine Application & Infrastructure Monitoring to Accelerate IT Transformation – On-Demand Webinar