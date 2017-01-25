When our CEO Ellen Rubin spoke with SearchStorage in 2015, she highlighted ClearSky Data’s mission: “We feel like it’s time for storage to catch up with the rest of the infrastructure stack.”

Since that time, we’ve watched as customers and partners lend momentum to this idea and begin to enjoy the benefits of everything that “catching up” entails: the ability to access all data, no matter where it lives, through a fully managed, hybrid service.

The storage industry has been taking note of this concept, as well. ClearSky is a finalist for Storage Magazine’s Products of the Year awards, representing the hybrid storage systems category. In the announcement about the award, Dave Raffo, senior news director at SearchStorage, noted that ClearSky’s service offers 100,000 IOPS, less than three milliseconds of latency and five nines’ uptime. Traditional storage options continue to rely on expensive all-flash hardware and costly replication while ClearSky’s hybrid service prioritizes data mobility and performance, includes offsite backup and disaster recovery and accelerates enterprise transformation to the cloud.

Read the entire article here, ClearSky Data Named a Finalist for Storage Products of the Year

via the fine folks at ClearSky Data.