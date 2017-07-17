Home Cloud Computing Claire Dixon Appointed Chief Communications Officer of VMware

Claire Dixon Appointed Chief Communications Officer of VMware

0
Claire Dixon Appointed Chief Communications Officer of VMware
0

Dixon brings a strong track record with globally recognized brands to VMware

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, today announced the appointment of Claire Dixon to the post of senior vice president and chief communications officer, effective today. In this role, she will lead VMware’s global communications team including public relations, industry analyst relations, stakeholder engagement, employee communications and thought-leadership campaigns.

“Claire is joining us at an exciting stage of VMware’s growth,” said Sanjay Poonen, chief operating officer, Customer Operations, VMware. “A substantial opportunity lies ahead for VMware as we build on our strengths in the software-defined data center, mobile and cloud, and increase the value to our customers as we lead them through their digital transformation efforts. Claire’s rich experience in communications will help us take our business to the next level.”

Dixon is a seasoned senior global communications leader with a strong track record of successfully driving change with globally recognized brands. She joins VMware from eBay, where she was vice president, Global Communications, leading global external communications including media, executive communications and thought-leadership, consumer PR and eBay’scorporate content, digital and social channels. At eBay, Dixon fought a high-profile proxy battle with activist investor Carl Icahn and led global communications around a significant cyber-attack, before going on to announce and manage communications for the spin-out of PayPal from eBay. She was also responsible for eBay’s Global Impact comprising Corporate Responsibility, eBay for Charity and the eBay Foundation.

Before joining eBay, Dixon led UK and then European communications at the consumer products division of global healthcare company GlaxoSmithKline, based in London. Prior to GSK, Claire held communications roles at consumer products giant Unilever and global PR agency Weber Shandwick.

“I am delighted to take on the role of custodian of VMware’s company narrative and communications efforts,” said Dixon. “While the company is well-positioned today, I am looking forward to advancing VMware’s goals by bringing the company narrative compellingly to life for our stakeholders to demonstrate the extraordinary business and social value of VMware and its products and services.”

About VMware 

VMware, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, helps customers accelerate their digital transformation. VMware enables enterprises to master a software-defined approach to business and IT with VMware Cross-Cloud Architecture™ and solutions for the data center, mobility, and security. With 2016 revenue of $7.09 billion, VMware is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and has over 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners worldwide.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Mobile
Security
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    spectra-feature-image

    ‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper

    CITRIX READY PAPERS

    ‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Delivering Java Applications? – On-Demand Webinar

        From pilot to production, eG Enterprise empowers enterprise organizations to deliver a better user experience and increased ROI by delivering comprehensive, converged performance management of Java application services. With optimized Java platforms delivered through Zing, Azul Systems enables Java-based businesses to focus on functionality and long-term lower operating costs rather than daily firefighting. Together, eG […]

        read more
        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        1499332120_maxresdefault.jpg

        Sparrow Health System Virtual Clinical Desktop Optimization – On-Demand Webinar

        1498635526_maxresdefault.jpg

        Simplifying service request fulfillment process | Free ITIL webinar

        Citrix-Ready–eG

        Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience On Premise, Mobile & Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1498043726_maxresdefault.jpg

          AI on AWS – #AWS Session Video

          The growing number of business cases for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL) continues to drive the development of cutting-edge technology solutions. We see this manifested in computer vision, predictive modeling, natural language understanding, and recommendation engines. Learn how you can develop your own applications to leverage the benefits of these […]

          read more
          1499922788_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Sixgill Increases System Performance by Hundreds of Percent Using ScaleArc and AWS Marketplace

          1499730553_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware: The Year of HCI – Video

          1499491275_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Lab Connect Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video