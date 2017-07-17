Claire Dixon Appointed Chief Communications Officer of VMware

Dixon brings a strong track record with globally recognized brands to VMware

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, today announced the appointment of Claire Dixon to the post of senior vice president and chief communications officer, effective today. In this role, she will lead VMware’s global communications team including public relations, industry analyst relations, stakeholder engagement, employee communications and thought-leadership campaigns.

“Claire is joining us at an exciting stage of VMware’s growth,” said Sanjay Poonen, chief operating officer, Customer Operations, VMware. “A substantial opportunity lies ahead for VMware as we build on our strengths in the software-defined data center, mobile and cloud, and increase the value to our customers as we lead them through their digital transformation efforts. Claire’s rich experience in communications will help us take our business to the next level.”

Dixon is a seasoned senior global communications leader with a strong track record of successfully driving change with globally recognized brands. She joins VMware from eBay, where she was vice president, Global Communications, leading global external communications including media, executive communications and thought-leadership, consumer PR and eBay’scorporate content, digital and social channels. At eBay, Dixon fought a high-profile proxy battle with activist investor Carl Icahn and led global communications around a significant cyber-attack, before going on to announce and manage communications for the spin-out of PayPal from eBay. She was also responsible for eBay’s Global Impact comprising Corporate Responsibility, eBay for Charity and the eBay Foundation.

Before joining eBay, Dixon led UK and then European communications at the consumer products division of global healthcare company GlaxoSmithKline, based in London. Prior to GSK, Claire held communications roles at consumer products giant Unilever and global PR agency Weber Shandwick.

“I am delighted to take on the role of custodian of VMware’s company narrative and communications efforts,” said Dixon. “While the company is well-positioned today, I am looking forward to advancing VMware’s goals by bringing the company narrative compellingly to life for our stakeholders to demonstrate the extraordinary business and social value of VMware and its products and services.”

