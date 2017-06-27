Citrix’s Top 5 Partner Tech Demos from Citrix Synergy 2017
Citrix Synergy 2017 witnessed a plethora of new technologies as well as innovations. Citrix partners had a huge role to play in taking a step forward in Citrix’s vision of the future of work.
Here, I am consolidating the top 5 tech demos by Citrix Ready partners. Take a look at how these technologies are solving a few of the critical challenges in the industry.
- Kaspersky Labs
- NVIDIA
- Pure Storage
- CensorNet
- SentryBay
- Veridium
Read the entire article here, Top 5 Partner Tech Demos from Citrix Synergy 2017
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
