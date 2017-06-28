Citrix’s Top 10 Citrix Synergy Session Videos: Watch Them On-Demand!

Now that the numbers are in for Citrix Synergy 2017, I can share that this was one of our most well-attended conferences ever, with more than 5,100 attendees on-site in Orlando and 8,000+ virtual attendees on Citrix Synergy TV. In addition to keynotes on the future of work and deep dives into new technology, attendees were inspired by our first-ever Innovation Super Session series, featuring New York Times bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell and former U.S. Secretary of State Gen. Colin Powell.

In Orlando, attendees selected targeted training from more than 400 hours of program content, including 95 technical breakout sessions, 27 theater sessions, and over 100 interactive sessions such as Hot Topics and Match.Geek. They heard from more than 200 speakers and got hands-on with new technology in 50 demos as well as 30 labs, both self-paced and instructor-led.

Based on attendee survey comments, along with the numbers who attended both on-site and online via the live stream, I’ve compiled a list of the most in-demand sessions from Synergy. Even if you weren’t able to attend, you can experience some of the most intensive Synergy training by watching sessions on demand—along with the Vision Keynote and Technology Keynote—on Citrix Synergy TV.

Read the entire article here, Top 10 Citrix Synergy Sessions: Watch Them On-Demand!

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.