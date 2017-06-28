Home Citrix’s Top 10 Citrix Synergy Session Videos: Watch Them On-Demand!

Citrix’s Top 10 Citrix Synergy Session Videos: Watch Them On-Demand!

0
Citrix’s Top 10 Citrix Synergy Session Videos: Watch Them On-Demand!
0

Now that the numbers are in for Citrix Synergy 2017, I can share that this was one of our most well-attended conferences ever, with more than 5,100 attendees on-site in Orlando and 8,000+ virtual attendees on Citrix Synergy TV. In addition to keynotes on the future of work and deep dives into new technology, attendees were inspired by our first-ever Innovation Super Session series, featuring New York Times bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell and former U.S. Secretary of State Gen. Colin Powell.

In Orlando, attendees selected targeted training from more than 400 hours of program content, including 95 technical breakout sessions, 27 theater sessions, and over 100 interactive sessions such as Hot Topics and Match.Geek. They heard from more than 200 speakers and got hands-on with new technology in 50 demos as well as 30 labs, both self-paced and instructor-led.

Based on attendee survey comments, along with the numbers who attended both on-site and online via the live stream, I’ve compiled a list of the most in-demand sessions from Synergy. Even if you weren’t able to attend, you can experience some of the most intensive Synergy training by watching sessions on demand—along with the Vision Keynote and Technology Keynote—on Citrix Synergy TV.

Read the entire article here, Top 10 Citrix Synergy Sessions: Watch Them On-Demand!

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Workspot Feature Image

    Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide

    The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        Citrix-Ready–eG

        Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience On Premise, Mobile & Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        Today, there are a multitude of ways to deliver Citrix-driven applications to end users – traditionally via on premise infrastructures, on mobile devices and from the cloud. With the growing diversity of services delivered via Citrix, comes increased complexity of interconnected platforms and their management. Join Bala Vaidhinathan, CTO, eG Innovations and Giri Sonty, EUC […]

        read more
        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1497495916_maxresdefault.jpg

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        Veeam-Logo

        Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          Citrix-Ready–eG

          Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience On Premise, Mobile & Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

          Today, there are a multitude of ways to deliver Citrix-driven applications to end users – traditionally via on premise infrastructures, on mobile devices and from the cloud. With the growing diversity of services delivered via Citrix, comes increased complexity of interconnected platforms and their management. Join Bala Vaidhinathan, CTO, eG Innovations and Giri Sonty, EUC […]

          read more
          1498635715_maxresdefault.jpg

          Veeam Support vs. Ransomware – VeeamON 2017 Breakout Session Video

          1498636438_maxresdefault.jpg

          Ayshire College IGEL Testimonial Video

          Citrix Ready Feature Image

          Citrix Ready Spotlight Video Contest – Intro!

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video