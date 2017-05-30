Citrix’s New Announcements and New Directions
Yesterday at Citrix Synergy, a new management team introduced their vision for the future of Citrix, and the future of work. “Work is no longer a place you go, it is an activity and digital natives expect their workplace to be virtual and follow them wherever they go. They are pushing the boundaries of how they work,” said Citrix CEO Kirill Tatarinov in the Vision keynote.
Work is no longer a place you go, it is an activity.
Citrix executives touched on four basic changes to how they will deliver products and services and help people continue to push those boundaries. These include a new level of collaboration with Microsoft, a new intensity of focus on cloud-based apps, a unified secure digital workspace experience across a wider device portfolio, and an increasing depth in IT security.
Let’s look at each of these items in more detail.
First and foremost, there is a deeper relationship between Citrix and Microsoft, with heightened product development and integration of complementary products. Some of the fruits of this union were announced earlier in the year, but some are new to the show.
Read the entire article here, New Announcements and New Directions
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
