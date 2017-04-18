Citrix: Zone Preference Internals

XenApp/XenDesktop 7.11 introduced a new feature called Zone Preference. This allows application or desktop session launch requests to take into account preferences for where the selected VDA should be located geographically. In this article, I’ll add some detail to the already available technical documentation for this feature and describe how the VDA selection works at a low level.

Since XenApp/XenDesktop 7.7, it’s been possible to associate a catalog with a zone where the zone is assumed to represent, for example, a data center or geographical region of significance to your site’s deployment. When a catalog is placed in a zone, so are all the VDAs in that catalog.

VDAs from multiple catalogs can be placed into the same delivery group, and because there’s no restriction that the catalogs’ zones must be the same, a single delivery group can contain VDAs from multiple zones.

The Zone Preference feature adds the following concepts:

Read the entire article here, Zone Preference Internals | Citrix Blogs

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.