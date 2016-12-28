Citrix: Zoltar (or The Citrix Chris-es) Speaks! 2017 IoT Predictions

2016 is rapidly coming to an end; I can see the telltale signs all around. Is it because there are holiday-themed decorations at every turn or is it the grande-sized peppermint mocha clutched in my hand? Well, that’s one clue, but another clear indicator is that blogs and online newsletters alike are chock-full of technology predictions.

That’s right — everyone’s favorite 2017 technology predictions — are here!

Is there a better way of toasting the end of the year than cracking out the crystal ball to look at our predictions for 2017? Rather than take the helm as Zoltar, the chief fortune-teller, I asked my fellow team IoT-ers, who also happened to be named Chris, to share their infinite wisdom to help craft the IoT predictions for 2017.

Please welcome Chris Matthieu, Director of IoT Engineering; Chris Fleck, VP of Emerging Solutions; and Christian Reilly, Citrix CTO for Workspace Services. The four of us — The Citrix Chrises, as we’ve come to be known — are happy to present our top predictions for the Internet of Things in 2017.

Read the entire article here, Zoltar (or The Citrix Chris-es) Speaks! 2017 IoT Predictions

