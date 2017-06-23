Citrix: Your Firm’s Rock Stars Deserve the Best Instruments Around

When you have a bunch of rockstar performers in your firm, you provide them with the finest instruments around and sit back and enjoy the show. The Law Offices of Lewis Brisbois, an LA based firm with over 1100 employees, did exactly that. Details of their digital workspace transformation came out today in a Cisco press release and a joint case study.

The firm was concerned with aging infrastructure that was not keeping up with the pace of change and that was slowing down the ability of its attorneys to leverage their time effectively. A key concern was end-user satisfaction — in the case study, senior executives are quoted as saying that they were worried their top performers might move to a competing firm if they could not provide the best performance to make them as efficient as possible. They looked for a new way to deliver their business-critical applications that would be cost effective, lightning fast, would scale with the business needs, and would provide secure, anywhere access to sensitive client documents and data.

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.