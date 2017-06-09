Citrix: You Can’t Touch This
What is GDPR?
Mission: The mother of data protection laws. Now, with teeth!
Impact: Potentially global. Do you have customers from the EU? Then you might be affected by GDPR, no matter where you’re located.
Fines: Up to EUR €20 million or 4% of the global annual revenue, whichever is higher. Fines can apply to non-EU companies as well.
Time to comply: 350 days and counting.
On 25 May 2018, one of the most important regulations related to data and privacy will become mandatory for all EU companies and companies that are collecting or processing data of European residents. This date does not mark the beginning of transitional phase, it is not the initial assessment period and is not a date when national governments will vote for it. Unlike a directive, this regulation will be effectively immediately across all the EU members.
Read the entire article here, You Can’t Touch This | Citrix Blogs
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
