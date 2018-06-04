Citrix: You asked, we delivered. Introducing Citrix XenServer 7.5

I’m still recovering from Citrix Synergy. It was an amazing event — especially having the time to speak with customers and partners. I had the opportunity to present in a breakout session (check it out below!) with David Cottingham about how XenServer empowers the Citrix Workspace — and best of all, how it can save you a ton of money!

Last February, we launched the XenServer 7.4 Current Release, which was all about virtual graphics capabilities. With NVIDIA, we released the industry’s first live migration solution, vGPU XenMotion. With production support for AMD MxGPU graphics virtualization, XenServer is now the only hypervisor to support all three major GPU vendors: NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel.

Today, we are excited to announce the launch of the XenServer 7.5 Current Release, available for download now. This release is all about delivering the features you’ve told us you need in order to get the most out of your XenApp and XenDesktop deployments.

Improved manageability and availability with 4x XenServer Pool size

With the XenServer 7.5 release we’ve, once again, responded to our customers’ needs by quadrupling the XenServer pool size, from 16 to 64 hosts! The benefits of deploying larger pools include fewer pools to manage (e.g. with XenCenter), more flexible in-pool migration with shared storage, and more flexibility with High Availability (as virtual workloads are deployed across a larger number of hosts). Additionally, having more hosts within a pool reduces the number of XenApp and XenDesktop machine catalogs that need to be created when images are deployed across multiple pools. This saves you time and administrative effort during your image update process and ongoing maintenance.

Read the entire article here, You asked, we delivered. Introducing XenServer 7.5

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.