Citrix XenServer with Live Updates & Health Check Highlights Video
This video highlights two XenServer features that simplify the management of XenApp and XenDesktop infrastructure: Live Updates and Health It reviews how they work, and provides some configuration tips.
Learn more at https://www.citrix.com/products/xenserver/
