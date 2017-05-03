Citrix XenServer on Nutanix HCI: Yes, You Can!
Nutanix has officially announced support for Citrix XenServer 7.1 to its list of supported hypervisors with the release of Nutanix Acropolis Operating System 5.1, taking the Citrix—Nutanix partnership to a new level.
Citrix customers running Nutanix Enterprise Cloud can now take advantage of all of the unique benefits of XenServer – including key functionality, such as new Provisioning Services (PVS) Accelerator technology that results in up to 25% faster desktop boot up times, up to 98% lower network bandwidth usage, and up to 93% reduced CPU usage – only available with XenServer. As a leader in hypervisor security, XenServer, together with Bitdefender, enabled the first-ever Hypervisor Introspection (HVI) solution that offers real-time memory scanning and monitoring to provide unparalleled protection against targeted threats. Recognized as the most integrated server virtualization platform for XenApp and XenDesktop workloads, XenServer provides enterprise-class features that easily handle different workload types, mixed operating systems, and storage or networking configurations. Best of all, XenServer is included – at no additional charge – with every XenApp and XenDesktop purchase.
