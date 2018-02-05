Citrix XenServer 7.3 What’s New and what stays FREE?

XenServer 7.3 has been released and the WhatMatrix Virtualization comparison has been updated accordingly reflecting the latest technical enhancements. This is Citrix’s latest “Current Release” (CR) – if you’re running a XenServer CR, but want to move to a version of XenServer with a guaranteed and stable feature set, you can change to the latest LTSR by creating a fresh installation of XenServer 7.1 CU 1 LTSR.

7.3 brings new technical features but also a slight change in licensing and edition positioning so look out especially if you are currently using the free version!

As you know, XenServer is available in three editions: Free, Standard, and Enterprise. Functionality (feature-set) of the Standard edition has so far essentially been identical to the Free edition, but included commercial support and an extended period of hotfix availability from Citrix, whilst the Enterprise edition enabled a variety of additional features.

So with 7.3 some features have been moved out of the Free edition and are now only available for one of the subscription based options – which ones? If you use XenServer 7.3 in an unlicensed state, you are not eligible for Citrix Support or maintenance, in addition, the following features are now restricted and require a license (i.e. not available in the “free” edition):

Pools of more than three hosts

High Availability

Dynamic Memory Control

Storage Motion

Role-Based Access Control

GPU Passthrough

Site Recovery Manager

Active Directory Integration

Rolling Pool Upgrade

Read the entire article here, XenServer 7.3 What’s New and what stays FREE?

Via the fine folks at WhatMatrix Community