Citrix XenServer 7.1: Evolved, Aligned & Integrated
We are proud to announce the next release of XenServer 7.1, a significant step in the product’s evolution, and which will be made generally available later in Q1.
This latest XenServer release introduces new industry-unique features, and with tighter Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop alignment, it sets itself apart from every other hypervisor platform. From simpler deployment options to the easiest and most flexible hypervisor management and support capabilities, XenServer 7.1 represents the best hypervisor choice for XenApp and XenDesktop deployments.
Maximum 10-year support: Only with XenServer
For the first time, XenServer is a long-term support release (LTSR), and is the only hypervisor to offer the option of a full 10 years of support, with its product lifecycle dates fully aligned with XenApp/XenDeskop. A full Citrix stack simplifies customer infrastructure maintenance with a single end-of-maintenance, end-of-life date.
Share this:
