Citrix XenMobile – Working through REST API Part 3: Enrollment

It has been a while since my two first blog posts in this series, as I have been kept very busy lately. The plan for my third post, is to show how you can customize enrollment into XenMobile to fit your special needs!

What I want to show you today (and provide downloadable examples of) is one complete, customized portal to enable users to perform self-enrollment, and one script, that I have used with some customers for performing bulk enrollment. Sound good?

Enrollment portal

As most people who have worked with XenMobile know, there is a self-service portal built into the product, which works well. However, there is no option to customize the self-service portal to make it fit your specific scenario. Therefore, to demonstrate how to script XenMobile through PHP, I have created a simple portal, based on the look and feel of StoreFront/XenMobile, which can be placed behind a NetScaler, in order to provide the authentication method of your choosing.

