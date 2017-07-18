Citrix XenMobile: Working Through REST API, Part 1

During my more than 20 years of consulting, automation has always been one of my priorities.

The key to automation is, for the most part, scripting. Luckily, these days, our products have public APIs and can be handled through a wealth of programming and script languages. This post provides a “quick-start” to XenMobile’s REST API. This will lead to my next article, which will be mostly examples of PowerShell scripts for interacting with the REST API. The documentation for XenMobile REST API can be found here: https://docs.citrix.com/en-us/xenmobile/server/rest-apis.html.

For XenMobile, this automation could be something like creating scheduled tasks to create certain reports, creating your own self-service portals, automating application updates to XenMobile, or similar.

John Pigeret, a former Citrix employee, wrote a three-part series of blog posts about using XenMobile’s SOAP API (which was the predecessor to today’s XenMobile REST API) to generate invitations and extract data from the XenMobile environment. With SOAP, programming proved somewhat cumbersome, and some tricks had to be employed in order to make authentication work, as authentication was time-based, and you had to convert between time zones to get it working. With the REST API of today, authentication is a breeze, and the rest can be handled through simple web requests. I will be providing examples in this article, written in PHP, and MS PowerShell, as I believe those are two very feasible platforms for people to use. The methodology, however, can be used in any scripting language. You could even use a simple Linux shell, with CURL, to perform the tasks.

