Citrix XenMobile Unified Endpoint Management Adds Chromebook Support

Today, we’re excited to announce the availability of UEM for Google Chromebooks. XenMobile Service customers will automatically get the update as part of a canary rollout over the next few days.

XenMobile continues to rapidly transform from a mobility management platform to a bedrock UEM platform capable of managing all device types. We’re moving incredibly fast. In addition to our broad support for iOS and Android policies, we’ve added over 40 new UEM policies for Windows 10, MacOS, Rasberry Pi, and now Chromebook device types in the last 6 months alone.

Comprehensive UEM doesn’t limit customer device choice. As the Chromebook market continues to grow it was important that we add them to our growing list of supported device types. In a recent study, Gartner reported that 6.8M Chromebook units were sold in 2015 and are projected to reach an estimated 15.6M by year end 2021 1

The inaugural set of Chromebook policies includes:

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.