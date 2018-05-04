Citrix XenMobile UEM is Better Than Ever!

Learn about key XenMobile features since the last Synergy (hay mucho)!

There’s a cyberwar underway and the enemy is trying to steal or destroy your enterprise apps and data. An armory is a storage place for weapons and other war equipment.

Since the Citrix Synergy 2017, the XenMobile Engineering team has been busy stockpiling its armory with an arsenal of new XenMobile features to equip your enterprise in the fight to protect apps and data on your endpoints.

Join Matt Brooks and Frank Srp at SYN216: XenMobile tech update to learn more about the newest platforms XenMobile supports including Chrome OS, Raspberry Pi, and tvOS along with expanded ones including Windows 10, iOS, Android Enterprise (AfW), and MacOS. Learn more about XenMobile’s addition to the App Config community along with pertinent tech notes to configure partner apps including Notate, SalesForce, Slack, AetherPal, and Service Now.

Get the latest updates on Secure Mail, Secure Web, ShareFile, and ShareFile Custom Workflows.

Citrix Unified Endpoint Management, powered by XenMobile, is an essential layer of the Citrix Workspace to protect your enterprise apps and data. To find out why, join us at SYN216: XenMobile tech update at Citrix Synergy 2018 in Anaheim, May 7-10!

Read the entire article here, XenMobile UEM is Better Than Ever! See Why at SYN216 at Citrix Synergy 2018

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.