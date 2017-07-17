Citrix XenMobile Service: On-premises to Cloud

Are you thinking about moving to the cloud? If so, now is the time to do it! The XenMobile Service provides many different offerings to help customers with this transition to the cloud, including:

Special hybrid purchasing offerings

Simple and quick XenMobile Service Onboarding led by our Rapid Deployment Team

Transition documents and best practice guides

QuickStart Services and Consulting on-site/remote engagements

Customer Success Manager

There are so many reasons why it’s the perfect time to transition to the cloud. Getting ready to move your Secure Apps to the Public App Store, starting with a fresh XenMobile Service environment, enrolling into a fresh XenMobile Service environment, getting ready to make the move to Azure AD, starting with a fresh XenMobile Service environment, your cellular contract coming up for renewal and the need to distribute new devices — the list goes on and on.

Read the entire article here, XenMobile Service: On-premises to Cloud

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.