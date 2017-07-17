Citrix XenMobile Service: On-premises to Cloud
Are you thinking about moving to the cloud? If so, now is the time to do it! The XenMobile Service provides many different offerings to help customers with this transition to the cloud, including:
- Special hybrid purchasing offerings
- Simple and quick XenMobile Service Onboarding led by our Rapid Deployment Team
- Transition documents and best practice guides
- QuickStart Services and Consulting on-site/remote engagements
- Customer Success Manager
There are so many reasons why it’s the perfect time to transition to the cloud. Getting ready to move your Secure Apps to the Public App Store, starting with a fresh XenMobile Service environment, enrolling into a fresh XenMobile Service environment, getting ready to make the move to Azure AD, starting with a fresh XenMobile Service environment, your cellular contract coming up for renewal and the need to distribute new devices — the list goes on and on.
Read the entire article here, XenMobile Service: On-premises to Cloud
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]
Share this:
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide