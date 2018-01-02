Citrix XenMobile Service Monitoring Architecture

In a previous post on XenMobile Service monitoring, I wrote about the basic components that make up the XenMobile Service monitoring system. As stated, the solution is based on a system called Icinga2, a distributed, highly-available application that allows you to run business decisions based on the result of invoking checks or probes against another networked service, like XenMobile in this case

In this post, I’ll start to dig a bit deeper and illustrate the physical layout of the system in the cloud. Let’s begin by showing a (stripped down) deployment architecture and then we’ll break it down into its main parts:

Icinga can be configured to be distributed. In this case, we’re hosting two Icinga Master instances (center) for high-availability. These instances are in charge of discovering or enumerating our cloud customer base resources as well as our external/internal microservices. The masters also expose a web interface which acts as the portal that our CloudOps engineers use to visualize the status of every single one of our 14,000+ checks. The masters work in an “active-active” High Availability mode, which means that both are actually performing the same jobs and either one can either execute local check commands or delegate remote commands onto the Remote Icinga instances, also called satellites. Let’s segue into those.

