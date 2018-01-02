Home Applications Citrix XenMobile Service Monitoring Architecture

Citrix XenMobile Service Monitoring Architecture

0
Citrix XenMobile Service Monitoring Architecture
0

In a previous post on XenMobile Service monitoring, I wrote about the basic components that make up the XenMobile Service monitoring system. As stated, the solution is based on a system called Icinga2, a distributed, highly-available application that allows you to run business decisions based on the result of invoking checks or probes against another networked service, like XenMobile in this case

In this post, I’ll start to dig a bit deeper and illustrate the physical layout of the system in the cloud. Let’s begin by showing a (stripped down) deployment architecture and then we’ll break it down into its main parts:

Icinga can be configured to be distributed. In this case, we’re hosting two Icinga Master instances (center) for high-availability. These instances are in charge of discovering or enumerating our cloud customer base resources as well as our external/internal microservices. The masters also expose a web interface which acts as the portal that our CloudOps engineers use to visualize the status of every single one of our 14,000+ checks. The masters work in an “active-active” High Availability mode, which means that both are actually performing the same jobs and either one can either execute local check commands or delegate remote commands onto the Remote Icinga instances, also called satellites. Let’s segue into those.

Read the entire article here, XenMobile Service Monitoring Architecture | Citrix Blogs

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Mobile
Monitoring
News
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management The technology of cloud computing has caught up with virtual desktop infrastructures. Tapping into the agility and flexibility of cloud-hosted infrastructures, Citrix Cloud enables organizations to simplify digital workspace delivery. With many of the critical components of the Citrix delivery infrastructure hosted in the cloud and managed by Citrix, organizations […]

    read more
    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        As an IT pro, you know that security, efficiency and control are top priorities. Remote Desktop Manager 13 targets each of these critical areas. That’s why we recently ran a special live webinar led by our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier to showcase the latest version of RDM’s key […]

        read more
        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1513684554_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix 2017 – Innovations in Virtualization – Video

          See key innovative capabilities Citrix brought to market in 2017 around virtual apps, desktops and servers. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          1513753052_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware vSAN Support Insight Video

          1514528533_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Workspace ONE Intelligence Custom Reports for VMware AirWatch 9.2 – Video

          1513725437_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: An introduction to Windows Defender Antivirus

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video