Citrix XenMobile Service: Manage mobile devices with cloud-based EMM – VDI
Manage mobile devices in your environment with cloud-based EMM. Citrix XenMobile Service delivered via Citrix Cloud lowers costs, minimizes complexity and securely manages devices, apps and data.
Learn more at http://www.citrix.com/xenmobile
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”
Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]
Share this:
How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast
eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper