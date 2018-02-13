Citrix XenMobile + Microsoft Intune Integration Offers Security, Flexibility and a GREAT user experience

XenMobile offers transparent, highly secure micro-VPN connectivity behind the corporate firewall.

Intune provides application layer data protection for Office 365 mobile apps without affecting end user experiences.

Today, customers no longer have to choose between the two.

XenMobile adds value for Office 365

XenMobile is the first unified endpoint management (UEM) solution to integrate with Microsoft Intune, leveraging Intune application programming interfaces (APIs) in Microsoft Graph. This integration allows administrators to work in a single Citrix Cloud console to manage both XenMobile and Intune App Protection policies for greater security.

You can use whichever platform you want for mobile device management (MDM). The real magic happens at the mobile application management (MAM) layer.

