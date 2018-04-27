Citrix XenMobile, industry leader and UEM superhero?

The story that XenMobile is writing in 2018 can be likened to that of a superhero movie.

Like many stories in which the hero spends time improving himself and preparing for the next challenge, XenMobile has focused on streamlining the end-user experience and empowering administrators to manage apps, data, and endpoints from a single pane. What’s more, the story features crossover characters (Google Chrome Enterprise, Microsoft InTune, AppConfig), new powers (phishing reporting, OAuth, desktop mode), and even a new super-suit (clean, blue interface)!

While this story may lack an out-of-this-world crisis and action-packed battle scenes, we’re excited that global industry analyst firms are recognizing the value XenMobile brings to customers. In fact:

This past September, Ovum assessed XenMobile’s technology, market impact and execution, and positioned Citrix as a “Leader” among Enterprise Mobility Management solutions.

In March, Crisp Research identified Citrix as an “Accelerator” in the Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) market. After an analysis of performance and value creation, Citrix was placed in the best class of industry leaders.

Soon after, the Radicati Group named Citrix a “Top Player” among UEM vendors due to a laser focus on experience, security, and choice for both end-users and admins. Citrix earned this distinguished recognition after an evaluation of functionality and strategic vision, positioning XenMobile as a clear leader. The full report is available for view.

Though we can’t say what’s next, the momentum is in our favor and appears there’s a lot to look forward to in this unfolding story. Stay tuned to see how XenMobile continues to advance and take the lead in the UEM market.

To all our customers, we’ll keep innovating! In the meantime, share your XenMobile story with us.

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.