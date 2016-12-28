Citrix XenMobile & Google Android for Work: A Collaboration Made for Business
Citrix XenMobile enhances Android for Work security and management and provides a better experience for administrators and end-users.
Android for Work (AfW) was introduced by Google in 2015 to provide enterprises with the ability to better secure and manage their apps and data on Android end points. Android is one of the most popular smartphone operating systems in the world. The Introduction of AfW has increased Android popularity in security conscious enterprises.
AfW builds on the security inherent in the Android operating system. One central security aspect is the AfW profile, encrypted with the Advanced Encryption Standard, which allows applications and their data to be contained securely at-rest.
Read the entire article here, XenMobile & Google Android for Work: A Collaboration Made for Business
