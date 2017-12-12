Citrix XenMobile API Use-Cases and Examples

XenMobile has a powerful REST API that exposes a lot of rich information about your XenMobile site, and also allows you to manipulate it. But what are some practical things that you can do with it?

First, if you haven’t already seen Ole Kristian Lona’s 3-part series on how to use the REST API it’s worth a read; it will guide you through the details of first authenticating, then sending requests, and also how to look at the traffic and debug any issues.

Based on that set of articles we’ll assume that you’ll know how to craft and send API requests, so we won’t cover that here.

Citrix Cloud XenMobile Service

If your XenMobile site is hosted by us in Citrix Cloud (and if it’s not, then what are you waiting for?!), then you may wonder how you authenticate to the XenMobile API. If you use the same credentials that you use to login to Citrix Cloud, you’ll notice that it doesn’t work. That’s due to the way that we enable single sign-on between Citrix Cloud and the XenMobile site.

One solution is to go to the XenMobile web console (through Citrix Cloud as normal) and then from the Manage → Users view add a new local user with the “Admin” role. That account will then be able to make REST API calls.

