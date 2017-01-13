Citrix: XenMobile and Citrix Help You Say “YES” to the Cloud

When customers say YES to Citrix, XenMobile, and the Cloud, good things happen. This is why I’m excited to announce several new XenMobile cloud offerings.

NEW! XenMobile Service Offerings

I’m pleased to report that XenMobile is now fully integrated with Citrix Cloud, which means you’ll be able to deploy a complete digital workspace including XenMobile faster. And, the ongoing management of your workspace will be much easier with Citrix managing your workspace infrastructure.

The new XenMobile cloud offerings from Citrix Cloud will be called XenMobile Standard Service, XenMobile Advanced Service and XenMobile Premium Service.

The newly integrated XenMobile Service (formerly XenMobile Cloud) leverages Citrix Cloud Connector technology, which accelerates your onboarding process and reduces configuration problems.

Read the entire article here, XenMobile and Citrix Help You Say “YES” to the Cloud

