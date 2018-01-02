Citrix XenMobile 10.7.20 more control; great experience

Available now, XenMobile 10.7.20 has something for everyone.

Let’s start with your Samsung mobile device users. Citrix has extended its partnership with Samsung to include DeX (Desktop Experience) enabling a full Windows desktop experience on the new Samsung Galaxy S8. DeX not only optimizes your Desktop and App virtualization, it also provides a great experience for Citrix Secure Apps, especially Secure Mail. Drop your Galaxy S8 into the DeX puck connected to a monitor and the Secure Mail phone display automatically launches in landscape mode on the monitor for a very desktop-like experience.

With Samsung DeX you could leave your laptop home and just carry your Samsung phone and DeX in your pocket. In your hotel room just plug the DeX puck into the TV monitor, place your S8 in the puck and you’ll be able to work like you’re on a laptop — even the mouse works great!

This release also includes some nice enhancements to Secure Mail for Android related to email attachments. You can now preview Secure Mail attachments (Microsoft Office or images) in Secure Mail, rather than by opening the attachments using another app such as QuickEdit.

