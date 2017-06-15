Citrix XenMobile 10.6 provides a comprehensive update to XenMobile solutions
To help our customers further embrace the future of work, XenMobile 10.6 includes new features that deliver a virtual smartcard experience, enhanced security and calendar capabilities.
New updated versions of Secure Hub and Secure Mail for both public app store and Enterprise models as well as an update to the MDX Toolkit are part of the latest capabilities. Additionally, XenMobile 10.6 includes an updated Enterprise version of Secure Web for iOS and Android for customer download only (no public app store).
Updated Enterprise versions of XenMobile apps include all features and fixes that were incorporated in the public app store versions 10.4.10 and 10.5.20 as well as the new features and fixes for 10.6.
XenMobile 10.6 Server updates are available automatically for XenMobile Service customers and via Citrix.com download page for on-prem customers.
The MDX Service for app wrapping will also be updated to the MDX Toolkit 10.6.
XenMobile 10.6 client release highlights include:
