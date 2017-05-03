Home Applications Citrix XenDesktop / XenApp 7.x LTSR or CR, which one to choose?

With the release of Citrix XenDesktop/XenApp (I will use XenDesktop for the further article) 7.6 FP3 Citrix introduced the Long Term Service Release (LTSR) and the Current Release (CR) lifecycles. Now we are sometime further it is good to take a look how this introduction involved and what should be considered for choosing one of the release cycles. In this article I will start describing what both releases actually means and provides the point that you should consider for choosing which release cycle for you organization.

For the ones that are not familiar with the two release cycles I will start quickly describing the characteristics of both release cycles.

The two big differences between the LTSR and the CR release is the supportability and enhancements to this version. The LTSR will be supported for up to 10 years by Citrix (5 years mainstream and 5 years of extended support), while the CR falls under the standard product lifecycle milestones. This standard lifecycle milestones is not defined clearly. In some of the articles something is mentioned about three years, however bugs are not fixed for a CR release in normal circumstances. This brings us to the big difference on supportability. If a bug is found in a CR release and it is not critical there will no hotfix be created for this. The bug will be fixed in the next CR release. So it can be that for a couple of months you will be annoyed by a functionality that is not functioning 100%. Till now I did not see big things that were shown in a CR release that impact the end user experience. For a LTSR a bug will be fixed in a Cumulative Update (CU) pack and you will get probably a private fix if the issue is critical.

Read the entire article here, VanBragt.Net Virtualization – Citrix XenDesktop/XenApp 7.x LTSR or CR, which one to choose?

via the amazing Wilco van Bragt.

Wilco van Bragt
Wilco van Bragt founder and author of the VanBragt.Net Virtualization website. On this website Wilco publishes virtualization related product reviews, articles, reviews of freeware products and blogs about several virtualization topics and events. Wilco also writes for other well-known virtualization websites and is member of the Dutch Citrix User Group (DuCUG) Steering board. Wilco also presents/presented on several events like BriForum, E2EVC, NGN, DuCUG and Citrix Synergy. After working for a couple of consulting firms as a senior technical consultant and technical project leader Wilco started his own freelance company VanBragt.Net Consultancy in April 2008. Wilco is also a RSVP (RES Software Valued Professional), Citrix CTP (Citrix Technology Professional) and a Microsoft MVP (Most Valuable Professional) on RDS.

