Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp 7.14 Multi-type Licensing
Version 7.14 introduces a new licensing option known as ‘multi-type licensing’ allowing you to consume different types of XenDesktop & XenApp license models within the same Site on a per Delivery Group basis. This post is meant to answer one or two questions you might have around this new feature.
Throughout this article, the following concepts will play a leading role, I’ll cover each one as I progress:
- License types, a combination of product ID’s and license, or consumption models.
- Products ID’s, referring to either XenDesktop or XenApp.
- License, or consumption models, either User/Device or Concurrent.
- Product editions: Advanced, Enterprise, Platinum etc.
Before we get into too much detail on the ‘what’s new’ part, let’s first have a quick look (recap) at the various licensing options available (types and editions) for both XenDesktop and XenApp. To start, there is a distinct difference between the license type and the edition of XenDesktop and/or XenApp.
If you are ‘just’ curious on what’s new regarding the multi-type licensing feature in 7.14, I’d suggest scrolling down a bit.
Read the entire article here, XenDesktop & XenApp 7.14 multi-type licensing
via Bas van Kaam at basvankaam.com
