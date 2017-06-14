Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp 7.14 Multi-type Licensing

Version 7.14 introduces a new licensing option known as ‘multi-type licensing’ allowing you to consume different types of XenDesktop & XenApp license models within the same Site on a per Delivery Group basis. This post is meant to answer one or two questions you might have around this new feature.

Throughout this article, the following concepts will play a leading role, I’ll cover each one as I progress:

License types, a combination of product ID’s and license, or consumption models.

Products ID’s, referring to either XenDesktop or XenApp.

License, or consumption models, either User/Device or Concurrent.

Product editions: Advanced, Enterprise, Platinum etc.

Before we get into too much detail on the ‘what’s new’ part, let’s first have a quick look (recap) at the various licensing options available (types and editions) for both XenDesktop and XenApp. To start, there is a distinct difference between the license type and the edition of XenDesktop and/or XenApp.

If you are ‘just’ curious on what’s new regarding the multi-type licensing feature in 7.14, I’d suggest scrolling down a bit.

Read the entire article here, XenDesktop & XenApp 7.14 multi-type licensing

via Bas van Kaam at basvankaam.com