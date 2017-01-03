Citrix XenDesktop EDT over NetScaler – Benchmarking
With build 11.1, 51 Citrix released support for EDT over NetScaler. Which I have blogged about before which excels in situations where latency is high, packet loss is at a minimum and bandwidth is high.EDT Networking deep dive –> http://msandbu.org/benchmarking-adaptive-transport-for-hdx/
Enabling EDT in NetScaler –> http://msandbu.org/enabling-remote-hdx-enlightment-data-transport-in-netscaler-11-1-build-51/
NOTE: That Mac Based Forwarding which also cripples Framehawk also cripples EDT, so you need to disable MBF in order for it to work. There are also some other scenarioes where EDT doesn’t work
|NetScaler Gateway Double-Hop
|No
|NetScaler pure LAN proxy
|No
|NetScaler GWaaS (Gateway as a Service)
|No
|NetScaler to VDA DTLS encryption
|No
|HDX Insight
|No
|NetScaler Gateway in IPv6 mode
|No
|NetScaler Gateway SOCKS
|No
|NetScaler Gateway Multi-Stream ICA (MSI)
|No
Now the scenarios where EDT works
Read the entire article here, XenDesktop EDT over NetScaler – Benchmarking
via Marius Sandbu.
