Citrix XenDesktop EDT over NetScaler – Benchmarking

With build 11.1, 51 Citrix released support for EDT over NetScaler. Which I have blogged about before which excels in situations where latency is high, packet loss is at a minimum and bandwidth is high.EDT Networking deep dive –> http://msandbu.org/benchmarking-adaptive-transport-for-hdx/

Enabling EDT in NetScaler –> http://msandbu.org/enabling-remote-hdx-enlightment-data-transport-in-netscaler-11-1-build-51/

NOTE: That Mac Based Forwarding which also cripples Framehawk also cripples EDT, so you need to disable MBF in order for it to work. There are also some other scenarioes where EDT doesn’t work

NetScaler Gateway Double-Hop No NetScaler pure LAN proxy No NetScaler GWaaS (Gateway as a Service) No NetScaler to VDA DTLS encryption No HDX Insight No NetScaler Gateway in IPv6 mode No NetScaler Gateway SOCKS No NetScaler Gateway Multi-Stream ICA (MSI) No

Now the scenarios where EDT works

Read the entire article here, XenDesktop EDT over NetScaler – Benchmarking

via Marius Sandbu.