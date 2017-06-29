Citrix XenDesktop Director shows no metrics, perhaps you got some stale data you need to clear
You might have seen a few tweets from me lately about an issue I was working on. At a customer we finished a Citrix XenDesktop environment and for some reason Director showed no metrics. What kind of metrics you might wonder, things like the connected session for example. Also any metric except the machine usage in the trend dashboards were missing. We looked through the database to see if we could find a clue, many community posts are written regarding this issue. As the project was done this was the only left over annoyance. So a Call was setup with Citrix, but before we got to the call we exchanged some ideas and the issue is resolved. Let me show you shortly what it was and how we fixed it.
The issue – where are my metrics?
As you see in the screenshot below there are not metrics reported. When however I look in Studio I see sessions connected. So this was strange.
The environment is a Citrix XenDesktop 7.11 version, deployed with VMware vSphere 6 (not XenServer as it kept crashing), NVIDIA M60, Citrix UPM and Citrix provisioning services. User work with SolidWorks and that kind of applications. Its a small environment but being worked on 24/7 from around the world.
Read the entire article here, Citrix XenDesktop Director shows no metrics, perhaps you got some stale data you need to clear –
via Rob Beekmans.net
