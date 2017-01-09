Citrix: XenDesktop and XenApp Interoperability with VMware NSX

Micro-segmentation is the cornerstone of the network virtualization paradigm. It provides inter-datacenter security by isolating workloads from each other. Citrix XenDesktop and NetScaler are platform agnostic and integrate with both Cisco ACI and VMware NSX to offer network isolation for workloads.

In this blog, I am going to focus on XenDesktop, NetScaler and NSX interoperability. I will discuss a field use case, see how to implement that in VMware NSX for XenDesktop and then look at a few micro-segmentation deployment scenarios, to showcase how XenDesktop and NetScaler in conjunction with NSX provides a compelling deployment model.

I recently had an opportunity to learn about how a large airline customer is using XenDesktop, NetScaler and NSX together for micro-segmentation. The customer was made up of a parent airline and a number of smaller airlines that it acquired over time. A big project was to consolidate airlines’ backend systems and co-locate them in the same datacenters to gain compute efficiencies and save cost. The admins wanted to ensure that the customer data that belongs to each of the airlines is not accessed by any of the other airlines. The customer used NSX to isolate all traffic from the each of the airline customer databases from the rest of the network, except the corresponding airlines’ application servers that need to access them. They also isolated and segmented traffic for XenApp or XenDesktop and used NetScalers to load balance the traffic by creating services in NSX. Here is how you can achieve similar network isolation if you are using NSX and have a XenApp and XenDesktop environment.

Read the entire article here, XenDesktop and XenApp Interoperability with VMware NSX

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.