Citrix XenDesktop 7.12, Provisioning Services 7.11 and the XenDesktop Setup Wizard with Personal vDisk Drives

The original articles I wrote about this process have proven very popular and viewed well in excess of 150,000 times. The previous articles:

This article will show the same process as the originals but use XenDesktop 7.12, Provisioning Services (PVS) 7.11, and Windows 10 and show what differences they bring to the process.

This article will be different than the previous five in that no separate write cache drive will be used. As with most things involving XenDesktop and or PVS, there is NO one way or one right way to do anything. This article will give you detailed information on the process I worked out and documented and now updated for XenDesktop 7.12 and PVS 7.11.

Assumptions:

PVS 7.11 is installed, configured and a farm created. XenDesktop 7.12 is installed, a Site created and configured. Hosting resources are configured in Studio. PXE, TFTP and DHCP are configured as needed.

This article is not about the pros and cons of PvD. It is simply about what process can be used to create virtual desktops that require the use of PvD. I will not be discussing the overhead of PvD or the delay it brings to the startup, shutdown and restart processes or the I/O overhead, the storage impact or the storage I/O requirements or what is needed for High Availability or Disaster Recovery needs for PvD.

via Carl Webster