Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop 7.x Documentation Script Update Version 1.36
Nothing like using a script at a customer location and finding “things” that are just not right. Bug fixes and a couple of very minor enhancements.
#Version 1.36 26-Jun-2017
- Added additional error checking for Site version information
- If “SOFTWAREMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionUninstallCitrix Desktop Delivery Controller”
- is not found on the computer running the script, then look on the computer specified for -AdminAddress
- If still not found on that computer, abort the script
- Added “Database Size” to the Datastores output
- Added loading the SQL Server assembly so the database size calculations work consistently (thanks to Michael B. Smith)
- Added showing the XenApp/XenDesktop version at the beginning of the script
- Cleaned up many Switch () Statements
- Fixed the “CPU Usage”, “Disk Usage”, and “Memory Usage” policy settings
- When those settings are Disabled, they are stored as Enabled with a Value of -1
- Updated Function OutputDatastores to:
- Add database size
- Fix output for mirrored databases
- Check if SQL Server assembly is loaded before calculating database size
- When -NoPolicies is specified, the Citrix.GroupPolicy.Commands module is no longer searched for
via Carl Webster
